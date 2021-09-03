Issue #531: Signs that Brazil is drying up | The subject

The problem has a global scale. The UN estimates that, in the last 20 years, more than 1.5 billion people have been in a situation of “water insecurity”. And Brazil, despite its natural wealth, is hit hard. The growing scarcity of rain, associated with fires and deforestation, translates into “almost 16% of the water cover lost in the last 30 years”, informs Sonia Bridi, special reporter for Fantástico. In a conversation with Renata Lo Prete, she tells what she has seen on her travels across the country: a 60% drier Pantanal, a Paraguay river that can be crossed on foot, rivers without fish to fish and farmers with reduced harvests. “They are human and nature dramas, whose reflections spread far away.” In addition to Brazil, Africa, Australia and China are living with the threat of longer – or even chronic – droughts as the planet’s temperature rises. Gilberto Câmara, former director of Inpe and member of the advisory board of the last UN report on risk and disaster reduction, also participates in the episode. It explains the scientific models that support the United Nations recommendations. “The keyword is adaptation”, he says. “Our planning needs to include actions to adapt to crises.”