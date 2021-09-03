Issue #531: Signs that Brazil is drying up | The subject

The problem has a global scale. The UN estimates that, in the last 20 years, more than 1.5 billion people have been in a situation of “water insecurity”. And Brazil, despite its natural wealth, is hit hard. The growing scarcity of rain, associated with fires and deforestation, translates into “almost 16% of the water cover lost in the last 30 years”, informs Sonia Bridi, special reporter for Fantástico. In a conversation with Renata Lo Prete, she tells what she has seen on her travels across the country: a 60% drier Pantanal, a Paraguay river that can be crossed on foot, rivers without fish to fish and farmers with reduced harvests. “They are human and nature dramas, whose reflections spread far away.” In addition to Brazil, Africa, Australia and China are living with the threat of longer – or even chronic – droughts as the planet’s temperature rises. Gilberto Câmara, former director of Inpe and member of the advisory board of the last UN report on risk and disaster reduction, also participates in the episode. It explains the scientific models that support the United Nations recommendations. “The keyword is adaptation”, he says. “Our planning needs to include actions to adapt to crises.”
You can hear The Subject in G1, on GloboPlay, on Spotify, at the castbox, at the Google Podcasts, at the Apple Podcasts, at the Deezer, at Amazon Music, on Hello You or your favorite audio platform. Subscribe or follow The Subject, to be notified whenever there is a new episode.
What do you need to know:
The podcast O Subject is produced by: Mônica Mariotti, Isabel Seta, Arthur Stabile, Luiz Felipe Silva, Thiago Kaczuroski and Giovanni Reginato. Gabriel de Campos and Ana Flávia Paula also collaborated in this episode. Presentation: Renata Lo Prete.
— Photo: Communication/Globe
A podcast is like a radio show, but it’s not: instead of having a set time to air, it can be listened to whenever and wherever you want. And instead of tuning into a radio station, we find it on the internet. For free.
You can listen on a website, on a music platform or on a podcast-only app on your cell phone, so you can listen whenever you like: in traffic, washing dishes, at the beach, at the gym…
Podcasts can be themed, tell a unique story, bring debates or simply conversations about a wide range of subjects. You can listen to single episodes or subscribe to a podcast – for free – and thus be notified whenever a new episode is published.