‘It has rarely been seen such a thing’

THE Argentina visited the Venezuela for the 9th round of World Cup qualifiers. With goals from Lautaro Martínez Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa, the Argentine team took advantage of the opposing numerical disadvantage and won by 3-1. Soteldo decreased it, with a penalty.

In a game without many highlights, attention was drawn to the move that led to Adrian Martínez’s expulsion. The defender, 32 minutes into the game, had his foot high on Messi’s knee, who actually rolled in pain on the pitch.

The diary hello made harsh criticisms of the Venezuelan player, calling his entry a criminal and highlighting the move as ‘unseen’.

“Rarely have you seen such a tough move with Lionel Messi. And rarely do you see the best in the world lying on the ground, worried about outsiders. That’s what generated the criminal kick of Adrián Martínez, the long number 6 in Venezuela that scared everyone,” the newspaper wrote.

“Fortunately, Leo was treated for a few minutes and got up without problems to continue playing, after a very violent foul that could have been serious”, he added.

Argentina reaches 15 points after two straight draws and remains in second place. At 4, Venezuelans are lanterns.