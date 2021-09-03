‘It took over my heart and got me right’

So in love, Jojo Todynho ended up giving away that she is dating in an interview with Podpah podcast. Always discreet in her relationships, the presenter did not want to say the name of the chosen one, but gave some clues, such as the initials M and F and that he is successful as a dancer in Tik Tok. It was enough for EXTRA to find out who it is. Jojo’s new love is Márcio Felipe, a resident of Rio de Janeiro and manager of a men’s clothing store.

The two met on the street, started talking on Instagram and, after her trip, the romance took off, as Jojo Todynho herself reported: “I was going to have my eyelashes done and he was leaving the same building. It made me dizzy. at the time. He looked like a closet, all dressed in Flamengo. It was an exchange of glances and then I was hoping he would send me a direct on Instagram. He sent it and said: ‘Will you just watch?’ I replied, I went traveling and when I came back we found each other. It was great, it was wonderful,” she said on the podcast.

Márcio Felipe is the new love of Jojo Todynho Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Jojo also showed that she was really in love: “Even his good morning gives me butterflies. He looks similar to me. He is a person who arrived and devastated my heart, arrived, dominated my heart and caught me in a good way. hot, handsome. He came into my life smashing everything. I’ve always found introspective guys, and he’s nice, he fits in with people. I’m allowing myself to live it.”

Márcio Felipe is a businessman and tiktoker Photo: reproduction/ instagram