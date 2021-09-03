Italy extends Covid pass requirement for planes, trains and buses | World

Italy extended this Wednesday (1st) the obligation to use the health document known as the “green pass”, making it mandatory for those traveling on high-speed trains, planes, ferries and interregional buses.
A “green pass” is a digital or paper certificate that shows whether a person has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, tested negative for the virus, or recently recovered from the disease.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi adopted the pass in early summer, in mid-June, to try to encourage people to get vaccinated. It was initially required to enter cultural and leisure spots, and its requirement is gradually growing.
Passenger holds phone with ‘green pass’ at checkpoint at Stazione Centrale train station in Milan, Italy, 1 September 2021 — Photo: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP
Part of the population protests against the “green pass” and says it violates freedoms, but 70% of all Italians over 12 are already fully vaccinated.
“They are right to ask for the ‘green pass’. If you don’t want to get the vaccine, then stay home and don’t travel,” said Alessia Colombi, a resident of Rome at the city’s main train station.
A police officer checks the phone of a female passenger at the Porta Garibaldi train station in Milan on September 1, 2021 in Italy — Photo: Luca Bruno/AP
The government has already said that teachers will need proof when schools reopen this month after summer break. And officials said they are considering extending it to everyone who works in public offices or supermarkets.
Nearly 130,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Italy since the start of the pandemic. The number of new cases was relatively stable in August, but there are fears that the delta variant could cause a new spike in infections in the coming weeks.