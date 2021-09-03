Itaú closes a partnership with ConectCar and announces monthly exemption for account holders

Itaú Unibanco recently announced a partnership with the company ConectCar that will benefit bank users who have contracted or will contract the service, offering a discount on the monthly amount charged by the platform. For those who are new to ConectCar, the service is practically identical to what we find in ‘Sem Parar’, allowing you to hire a tag that makes the toll payment process much more practical, avoiding queues and using the automatic collection area.

The partnership between Itaú and ConectCar will allow the bank’s customers to use the automatic payment service at toll plazas or parking lots without a monthly fee, exempting the payment in the amount of R$ 17.90 which will be charged to non-account holders. According to information from the bank, this benefit is not yet available to Itaú customers, however it will come into effect in the coming weeks, but the company has not disclosed the date on which this should happen. When contracting the service, the user will receive the so-called ‘Tag Itaú’, a sticker that must be affixed to the inside of the car’s windshield and allows for quick payment at tolls.

According to ConectCar, it is currently possible to use the service on all toll roads and in more than a thousand establishments, including malls and airports. It is noteworthy that the monthly fee exemption It’s valid for both new users and those who already have a ConectCar sticker, if you just need to be an Itaú customer.

