JBL introduces new PartyBox with RGB and ANC headphones for children

For those who want to start planning the post-pandemic parties of the future, or even enjoy some good music at home, you can keep an eye out for this flurry of new products that JBL is introducing for its next release. Starting with the JBL Flip 6, updated line of portable speakers for outdoor environments, with some improvements over the previous model. It will feature Bluetooth 5.1 which allows PartyBoost to sync with other wireless speakers, plus an IP rating change from X7 to 67 for complete protection against particles like sand.

Sound quality also gains fidelity with a dedicated tweeter and a dedicated woofer flanked by two bass booster radiators. Even with the lack of 3.5 mm connection, it comes with a powerful battery capable of lasting 12 hours. It should arrive in five colors from November in Europe and in December in the United States, costing in the range of US$ 130 (R$ 674 reais in direct conversion). Still dealing with laptops — but the biggest and most flashy —, the PartyBox 110, which promises a light show with its LED array and up to 160W of peak sound with its 12-hour battery

It accepts ¼ inch and ⅛ inch TRS inputs, plus Bluetooth and USB. The IPX4-rated case is available now, starting at US$400 (R$2,076). already the PartyBox 710 raises the bar with more lights, a function to configure your phone or tablet to let people be DJs or their own jukeboxes, and up to 800W of output between dual tweeters and tour drivers.

Also classified as IPX4 and with the same ports, and arrive first in Europe, in October, and then in the US, in November, with a price of US$ 800 (R$ 4,153). The heavy weight even comes with its own wheels to help with locomotion. In terms of headphones, the Tune 130NC are truly wireless, run on the latest Bluetooth 5.2 with Google fast pairing, have 10mm drivers with four microphones for active noise cancellation, with between 8 and 10 hours of battery life and three extra holster charges and an IPX4 rating . They will be available in black, white and blue in October for $100.

already the Tune 230NC they are rod versions of the 130NC, with 5.8mm drivers and many of the same features mentioned. They will be on sale in the same colors on the same date at the same prices.

Sports enthusiasts can pick up wireless headphones Endurance RACE with full IP67 rating and a TwistLock mechanism to keep them in your ears while you’re working out. With 10 hours of battery life and another 20 with the case, the RACE will also be available in October for US$80 (R$415).

Also for athletes, but who prefer headphones connected by a wire, the Reflect Flow PRO with Bluetooth 5.0 boosts up to six microphones for adaptive noise cancellation, an even more complete IP68 rating, between 8 and 10 hours of battery life with up to 20 more hours provided by the wireless charging-enabled case. They will go on sale on November 14th for $180 (R$934).

Going further, the wireless headset Quantum 350 Discord-certified fights to kill latency with a 2.4GHz USB dongle and 40mm drivers capable of what JBL calls the QuantumSOUND Signature. With five minutes of charging the USB-C promises to get an hour of use, and more time to fill the battery of 22 hours. This earphone arrives in October for US$100 (R$520).