Jeep Commander and Hyundai Crete meet two extremes among SUVs

The offer of SUVs is already wide in the Brazilian market and was even more popular after two launches separated by just 24 hours. The Jeep Commander, a full-size seven-seater model, is the second generation of the compact Hyundai Creta.

The first was developed in Brazil and uses the same architecture as Renegade, Compass and Fiat Toro. Style reminiscent of the Compass, but the new model has its own personality, very attractive design and always comes with a black painted ceiling. The matte black strip, linking the headlights and covering about three-quarters of the familiar seven-slit grille, may not suit everyone. The difference in size is evidenced in the dimensions in relation to the average Jeep: 36 cm more in length, 4 cm in width, 5 cm in height and 16 cm in the wheelbase.

The seven-seat large SUV segment is heterogeneous. There is monoblock architecture (Outlander, Tiggo 8 and Tiguan Allspace) and also the traditional body on chassis (Pajero Sport, SW4 and Trailblazer). The Commander is very well placed in the first reference, maintaining all-wheel drive and turboflex engines of 1.33 L, 180 hp (G)/185 hp (E) or Diesel, 2 L/170 hp. The first engine is exactly the same as the Compass, which leads to lower performance due to the higher weight in running order; the second has the same power as its younger brother and gained 3 kgf.m of torque, imperceptible in an evaluation at the Curvelo race track (MG).

Commander’s interior puts it at an advantage over direct competitors. Access to the two rear seats is impressive due to the 80 degree opening angle of the doors. The two rear seats are adjustable for distance and backrest inclination. The driver’s seat is electric and, in the top version, the passenger seat is also. The finish and materials are surprising for their whimsy and quality. Multimedia system includes Wi-Fi with on-board internet, induction cell phone charger and USB ports for each of the three bank rows. Active safety includes AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking), ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and Fatigue Detector, among others. There are seven airbags as standard.

The trunk volume also stands out in the segment: 661 liters (five seats) and 233 liters (seven seats) by the indirect calculation criterion (water volume by software). There are also 31 liters of compartments in the cabin. Off-road performance maintains the highest level of Jeep. In one of the most impactful tests on the test circuit, the Commander climbed an eleven-step staircase with unparalleled aplomb.

Jeep’s strategy is to expand the 7-seater SUV segment with surprising prices between R$199,990 and R$279,990.

Crete bets on bold style

Well positioned among compact SUVs, Crete has been leading in the retail segment, ie, excluding corporate sales, fleet owners and rental companies. In this second generation the style is completely new and even controversial. However, if it doesn’t look so good in the photos, the live design becomes acceptable, although headlights, lanterns and daytime running lights are far from standard. The grid was modified for the Brazilian market and it got better. In profile pleases. At the rear, the lights follow the same boldness as the front.

The bodywork gained 1 cm in width and length. The extra 2 cm in the wheelbase has improved legroom in the rear seat. Height has not changed. The trunk volume of 422 liters is still very good (9 liters less than the previous one). The 16-, 17-, and 18-in. in diameter, according to the version, they have a bold design. The oversized panoramic sunroof enhances the changes made internally: the atmosphere on board is much better. The large 10.25-inch multimedia screen. is aimed at the driver. In top-end versions there is now an automatic parking brake (auto-hold) which is very useful in urban traffic.

Hyundai continues to advance in safety equipment. The new AEB, in addition to detecting pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles ahead, is now able to brake the Crete, in a left turn, in case there is a risk of collision with an oncoming vehicle. Very useful also the side traffic monitor. Cameras in the external mirrors eliminate blind spots by projecting, in the center of the instrument panel, the movement in the surroundings: just press the arrow. There are six standard airbags.

The Bluelink connectivity system, which allows tracking, mechanical and medical assistance in the event of an accident, among others, is now integrated with cameras with 360-degree vision. From the mobile phone with the application installed, it is possible to monitor the surroundings of the vehicle remotely and directly on the device screen. Very useful resource in doubtful situations or places.

The engines are the same: 1 liter turbo (120 hp) and 2-liter naturally aspirated (formerly 166 hp, now 167 hp). 1.6 L engine only in the basic version, the first generation, still on sale. In the new generation, the transmission is always automatic, six-speed. Prices: R$107,490 to R$146,990.

