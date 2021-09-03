Johnny Massaro talks about sex scenes with Sasha Meneghel’s ex in ‘Secret Truths’: ‘Too crazy’

A cursory internet search on Johnny Massaro announces with fanfare: the 29-year-old actor will star in sex scenes with Bruno Montaleone, ex of Sasha Meneghel, in the sequel to the soap opera “Secret Truths”, which has no release date yet. Eroticism is a fundamental part of the world created by author Walcyr Carrasco. “Before we started recording, the entire cast met virtually with the plot director, Amora Mautner, and she made it clear that the key word of the work is courage. I’m full of this feeling, throwing myself headlong”, observes the native of Rio de Janeiro. According to him, internal questions always arise when shooting a work as intense as this one. “There was a moment when I thought, ‘Oh my God! And now?’. But it ended up happening. In the end, the story goes far from the field of sensuality. The camera operator is in the studio; we need to stop the ‘act’ to adjust the light or because the colleague didn’t lick his armpit right. It’s very crazy.”

Johnny Massaro Photo: João Arraes

In a way, the serial broke down one of the last barriers on Johnny’s mind. “When I started my career, at age 12, I used to say that I would never shave my hair or get naked. First, I ran machine zero on the wires; later, I made a short film and had to show my butt. Then came a movie, and I was completely naked. ‘Secret truths’ is the pinnacle. I find the idea of ​​having a free body and exploring other possibilities of affection interesting. I consider the novel a chance to review the concept of morality.”





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Restless, the actor feels comfortable in the role of questioner. In this essay, he calls into question the limits of male and female. “It’s silly to separate things by gender. This is for a boy, this is for a girl… We could be more flexible with the universe of others. But I understand that, to get to that point, it would be necessary to have a deep understanding of our own universe.” For him, classes on sexuality should be part of the school curriculum. “It’s education. After all, we’re all going to grow up and get laid. Debating the topic openly at school could save so much suffering. We are sexual beings, full of desires. We have to learn to deal with this, not castrate. In this sense, Walcyr’s plot occupies a very special place, as the characters live the best moments of their will. To achieve this freedom, a lot of knowledge is needed. And we know how poor our country is in the educational field.”





Previous Photo







Next Photo



The son of a taxi driver and a school secretary, Johnny says he doesn’t feel totally free—yet. “I was only able to make some progress because I had access to quality education, a rarity for most of the population in Brazil. Today, I am a different person from two years ago. I’m calm even in the face of the complexity of life.”

Johnny Massaro Photo: João Arraes

With a 16-year career, the carioca has important works on TV, such as the soap operas “The rule of the game”, “War of the sexes” and “God saves the king”. “The watershed was the ‘My little piece of ground’ serial, directed by Luiz Fernando Carvalho. He saw that I could go beyond the nerd, a commonplace role in my trajectory. I became a kind of heartthrob, even though I don’t do the profile”, recalls Johnny, who is also a diligent director. “In this place, I like to think about everything, including feeding the team. A well-fed team works happily. The actor, however, is the most sensitive element in the structure. Everything is formatted for whoever makes the scene, owner of the body and emotions.”

Johnny Massaro Photo: João Arraes

Aware of society’s movements, the boy says it’s important to be honest when it comes to politics. “As artists, it’s cool to use our voices to multiply what we believe. But, depending on your point of view, it’s better not to pass it on”, he points out. “At the end of the day, it’s impossible not to take into account the despair of the times we are living. It’s worrying that we don’t understand certain aspects of this government, that I don’t even like to say the name. We are talking about a murderous, denial government. It’s an absurd setback. In contrast, I know that we have made important advances, that there is a lot of light.”