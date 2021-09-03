Jonathan Calleri goes to CT São Paulo for first exams on his return after five years | São Paulo

The striker returns to the club after five years. In 2016, the Argentine was successful with the São Paulo shirt in the six months he was loaned by Deportivo Maldonado, from Uruguay.

Calleri took advantage of the trip to CT to have the first contact with Hernán Crespo and with his teammates.

1 of 4 Calleri at CT of São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopauloc Calleri at CT of São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopauloc

More news from São Paulo:

+ Who will start? Reinforcements intensify the dispute in the cast

+ Calleri arrives in São Paulo

On Friday, the player will undergo a series of tests at a hospital in the city of São Paulo, and then start his work on the field. That should only happen next week, as the cast has two days off for the weekend.

Without acting for just over four months – his last match was on April 21, with Osasuña, from Spain – Calleri will need a period to regain ideal physical shape. Therefore, there is still no forecast on how much it will debut.

Calleri arrives in São Paulo to fight for a place in Crespo’s starting lineup. In his last season for Osasuña, he scored six goals in 27 games. Your loan agreement is valid until the end of 2022.

2 of 4 Hernán Crespo and Jonathan Calleri talk at CT do São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc Hernán Crespo and Jonathan Calleri talk at the São Paulo CT — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc

Calleri belongs to Deportivo Maldonado, from Uruguay, but has played for clubs such as West Ham, from England, and the Spaniards Las Palmas, Alavés, Espanyol and Osasuña since leaving São Paulo.

The center forward was already in the crosshairs of the tricolor board for a few months. In July, the athlete had advanced negotiations with the club, but there was no agreement. With no offers from Europe, Calleri and his businessmen returned to talk with Tricolor and arranged the transfer.

3 out of 4 Calleri runs on one of the CT fields in São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc Calleri runs in one of the fields of CT in São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc