Joo Pedro remembers his time in Europe and denies his relationship as a businessman with his arrival at Corinthians

Right-back João Pedro was introduced by Cornthians this Thursday, at CT Joaquim Grava, and tried to answer about his arrival at the Parque São Jorge club amid one of the most starred transfer windows in the club’s recent history. Including the reasons for not having been taken advantage of by Porto, Portugal.

“Many people have already taken this path of going to Europe, not getting along and coming back. I did my best in one season. For some it was not good, but I understand that I learned a lot in that passage there,” said the defender.

In Portugal, the player played in just three matches for the top team, being mostly used by Porto B, which plays in the local second division. During the period of his contract, still valid, he was loaned twice to Bahia, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, remaining in Nino Paraíba’s reserve.

Asked if his arrival at Timão had something to do with the fact that Paulo Pitombeira, manager of striker Róger Guedes, was responsible for the negotiation, he denied any relationship between the signings.

“About the manager, I will work here to answer. Many players have the same manager and that (the comments) doesn’t affect me at all,” continued the player.

João Pedro will be the fourth right-back under a contract from the main squad, which already has Fagner, Matheus Alexandre and Michel Macedo (on loan from Juventude). In the Under-23, Corinthians still has Higor Lapa and Igor Formiga.

See more at: Mercado da Bola and Corinthians Contracts.