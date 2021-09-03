José Alfredo reveals about José Pedro and shocks Cristina · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will leave Cristina (Leandra Leal) with hair on end in Império. José Pedro (Caio Blat) will be arrested for smuggling precious stones and the girl will take the news to her father. However, the “Emperor” will say that this is not the first time the son has done this, which will shock the girl.

In the next chapters of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, Amanda’s lover (Adriana Birolli) will be caught after falling into a trap by Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia), who will already be feeling the all-powerful of the jewelry company.

Cora’s niece (Marjorie Estiano) will tell the commander what happened. “Something doesn’t fit into this story. It’s not the first time that Zé Pedro has done this”, will declare Marta’s husband (Lilia Cabral). The heroine of Aguinaldo Silva’s plot will not be able to hide her surprise. “Jose Pedro? Stone smuggling?” she will question.

The “man in black” will try to justify himself: “Yes, Cristina. In order to establish itself in this market, Império had to give up some ethical precepts”. Elivaldo’s sister (Rafael Losso) will not be happy with the answer and will scold his father for his actions.

“I was not unjustly accused, nor did the police invade the company by chance. But the important thing is that Império is now doing everything legally thanks to you,” Zé Alfredo will argue. He will also remain curious to know who would have denounced José Pedro’s scheme. “Like I said, it’s not the first time he’s done this. He’s done it and it’s never leaked,” he concludes.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#72 – Angel and Alex have explosive encounter in Secret Truths!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.