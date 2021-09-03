Juliana Paes poses in a crochet dress without lingerie for R$ 7,000

Actress Juliana Paes (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @ julianapaes)

Juliana Paes knows how to attract the attention of her famous followers and friends. The actress shared a photo of a shoot in a crocheted red dress and dispensed with the lingerie. The piece belongs to the brand ‘Andrea Almeida’ known for the clothes made by artisans that cost from R$ 7,000.

In the post, in which she calls herself “Brazilian soul”, she received praise from Viviane Araújo with: “Linda Ju”, Carol Peixinho showed enthusiasm saying: “Perfection” and Sabrina Sato carried out the same praise as Viviane.

The image taken by photographer Sergio Baia. It also had many comments from its followers. “The real mistress,” said one; “Wonderful,” praised another; “What a sight!” indicated a third.

Back at work, Juliana Paes is confirmed in ‘Pantanal’

This is not the first time the actress Juliana Paes participates in a remake. In 2012, she was the protagonist of ‘Gabriela’. At the time, many comparisons were made, and the actress had to deal with criticism. Who doesn’t remember, ‘Gabriela, Cravo e Canela’ was shown in 1975, performed by the talented actress Sonia Braga, who now lives in the United States.

In the plot, she will play the mother of Juma Marruá, character of actress Alanis Guillen, the protagonist of the story. ‘Pantanal’ had its first screening in the 1990s, and actress Cristiana Oliveira gave life to Juma Marruá.