Juliette Releases First EP With ‘Electronic Xote’, Madonna Creative Director, Record, Last Minute Change, Places Order | famous

The great day has come! Juliette is officially a singer! His first EP came out this Thursday night, September 2nd, warm from the oven, straight for the public to enjoy.

“It’s out! And I can’t explain everything I’m feeling… butterflies in my stomach, happiness, euphoria, fear, peace, gratitude… a lot of gratitude… For music, for life and for you guys. Those are just the first steps of this new trajectory and my only request is that these songs touch you as they do me. Thank you and listen”, she declared.

Cover of Juliette's EP — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

What else do we know? That the definitive cover 👆 was changed, at the last minute, for another one that had been released on the artist’s social networks yesterday. 👇

Cover completed, let’s get to the numbers! Pitica has already set a new record with its debut album. According to the record company Virgin Music Brasil, responsible for the release, there were more than 600 thousand pre-save on music platforms. Cacti never disappoint! 🌵

Before the release, pretty was also releasing minidocs throughout the day with detailed information and testimonials from composers about each of the six new songs that are part of its musical work.

Hired by Rodamoinho Records — which has Poderosa Anitta as a partner, pitica has even recorded a clip of one of the tracks, “Diferença Mara”, under the command of the renowned Giovanni Bianco, Madonna’s creative director, and who has directed Anitta in “Bang”, “This Mina is Crazy”, “Sua Cara” and “Girl From Rio”. About this lyric, Juliette posted:

“I can’t take the anxiety! So… here’s a bit of the creative process for the track ‘Difference Mara’, the first single from my EP. #EPJuliette @juuzeh @dann.costara @rafinharsq @anitta”, he wrote in the video caption , which brings the composers explaining all the dynamics.

In the testimony, Anitta revealed that she was the one who commissioned the composition for producer Rafinha RSQ, and she was also the one who recorded the voice, in Miami, for Juliette to have as a reference as soon as she left the reality and found out that he already had a musical project prepared for her. In this work, Anitta signs as “artistic Juliette” and told the most memorable moment:

“One of the most curious things that happened during this process was that the day I went to record the song guides for her to listen to when she left the house, at the time I was recording the voices, that was when Juliette was at the bathroom commenting to Pocah: ‘And Anitta, will she like me, will she want to be my friend?’ She was talking about me inside the house, and I was in the studio recording the guides. very crazy connection thing.”

The first song on the EP is a xote, which also has electronic layers. It is the song that portrays the essence of Juliette and that, therefore, opens the album.

“Bença… it’s like this, asking for this blessing, that I start my EP, bringing in the first track the strength of my faith, my history and this unconditional love for my roots. #EPJuliette @anitta @juuzeh @dann.costara @ toim_do_gado”, defined the singer about this composition.

Anitta is part of this composition with her musical partners. It was also created during the reality. It is geared towards forró, with a more danceable feel, aligned with pop and very northeastern lyrics.

“Sweet… beautiful xote. Full of northeast dancing along to the lyrics. With dancing and partying. Now that it’s started… #EPJuliette @anitta @umberto_tavares @jeffersonjuniormusic”.

“It’s a beautiful song that gave my voice a hug. It comes soft and tender… a sea breeze that touches your face. #EPJuliette #IsabelleFernandes @anitta @juuzeh @carlitosgzs,” explains the singer.

Music that shows well Juliette’s vocal power, more romantic and that marks the sentimental connection of the singer. It brings a lot of emotion, she promises!

“Another track on the EP that warms your heart is Benzim. A nice, romantic forrozim, one of those we love… #EPJuliette @anitta @maozinha @umberto_tavares @jeffersonjuniormusic”.

It is a xote with a modern baião. A love ballad, which translates the more tomboyish side of the pretty and ends the album.

“This love of ours is amazing… Come dance with me to this song full of rhythm and passion. I’m even wearing the clothes to go… #EPJuliette @shyltonfernandes @diegobarao_ @lucasmedeiroslm @anitta.”

Soon, Globoplay will make available an extra episode of the documentary “You Never Been Alone” showing the backstage of the newest singer in the area. Are we looking forward to this moment, yes or for sure?

