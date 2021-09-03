Kate Walsh will return to “Grey’s Anatomy”







Photo: Press / ABC / Modern Popcorn

Kate Walsh will return to appear in “Grey’s Anatomy”, reprising her role as Addison Montgomery in the series’ 18th season. And it won’t be a small participation. She is confirmed in several episodes.

The actress celebrated her comeback dancing on TikTok and Instagram on Thursday night (2/9). “Questions I always get asked: Are you going back to ‘Grey’s Anatomy? Yeah,” she inserted into the video. “It’s really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you soon,” he added in the caption.

For those who don’t remember, Addison Montgomery is the ex-wife of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and has a complicated history with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo). But the specific plot for its return arc has not been revealed.

Walsh first appeared in “Grey’s Anatomy” at the end of Season 1, in one of the show’s most famous jaw-dropping scenes. Initially set as a recurring role, the role eventually expanded and became fixed until Season 3, when producer Shonda Rhimes created an Addison-centric spin-off, “Private Practice,” which saw the character move to Los Angeles to start a new one. story – it lasted six seasons.

But even while in “Private Practice”, Walsh returned to the main series in crossovers and as a guest star. After the spin-off was cancelled, she disappeared and hasn’t been seen since the Season 8 episode “If/Then”.

Coincidentally, the episode “If/Then”, which aired in February 2012, featured Kate Burton, who is also returning to the series next season for several episodes.

Walsh’s most recent credits include the role of The Handler in the first two seasons of “The Umbrella Academy” and three episodes of “Emily in Paris,” both Netflix productions, as well as starring opposite Liam Neeson in the action thriller “Legacy” Explosive”.

The premiere of season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” is set for September 30 in the US.