Konami confirms eFootball 2022 for September 30 on PC and consoles

THE Konami announced the arrival of its new football title, the eFootball 2022, for the day September 30th. Initially the game will have limited content, almost like a demo, as already informed by the company itself. Now as a free-to-play game, the company plans to add content over time, either with new clubs or new modes.

It has already been announced that the game will have modes that can only be accessed with an additional payment, but there is still no further details on what they will be and their values.

Initially it will be possible to play offline matches against friends or against artificial intelligence choosing from nine fully licensed clubs: Corinthians, Flamengo, São Paulo, River Plate, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal.

There will be six stadiums available at its launch: Camp Nou, Old Trafford, Allianz Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena and the eFootball Stadium.

Weekly online events will also be available, in which players will be able to participate in intergenerational matches (Xbox Series/Xbox One and Playstation 4/Playstation 5) using pre-defined teams, as a reward participants will earn GP (game currency).



Later this year the Konami want to add new modes to eFootball 2022: Tour Event, eFootball Creative League, Challenge Event, Online Quick Match and Online Match Lobby.

There will also be the mode Creative Teams, where it will be possible to hire players from different teams to challenge users from all over the world. There will be over 600 licensed teams so you can use your coat and uniform to build your dream team.

It is also planned to launch the game for mobile devices that use Android and iOS.

eFootball 2022 arrives free of charge for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.



