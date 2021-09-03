‘La casa de papel’: Meet new characters and know what to expect from the fifth part of the series | Pop & Art

The fifth part of the phenomenon “La casa de papel” debuts this Friday (3) on Netflix with many new features: two characters join the gang and the load of action intensifies.
To deal with the assault that has been going on for hours, Spanish security calls for a reinforcement of the army. In addition, the hostages will also have some work inside. Watch the trailer:
In this new season, the production didn’t skimp on effects. Explosions, flamethrowers and a heavy arsenal create very graphic scenes, a little different from the cat and mouse scheme that followed between the walls of the Bank of Spain until now.
At the end of the fourth part, inspector Alicia Sierra found the Professor’s hiding place. Hostage of the inspector, the Professor does not have plan B for the first time. This ambush will also shake up the plot and leave the pack to their own devices.
Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado join the cast of ‘La casa de papel’ in the 5th part — Photo: Publicity/Netflix
Another novelty is the entry of two characters who have deep connections with the protagonists:
- Rafael: Played by actor Patrick Created, he is the son of Berlin. It appears in several flashbacks of the moment the robbery was being planned. He is 31 years old, studied computer engineering, is very smart, but doesn’t care about theft. For a while.
- René: Played by Miguel Ángel Silvestre, he is part of Tokyo’s past. He was her ex-boyfriend and the greatest love of her life.
Patrick Criado is a Spanish actor with a promising career. He participated in the series “Antidisturbios”, “La línea invisible”, “Mar deplastic” and “The successor”. And from the movies “Below zero” and “El club de los incomprendidos”, among others.
Miguel Ángel Silvestre, on the other hand, is an actor with a vast career in film and television. It currently stars in two series: “Sky Rojo” and “30 coins”. He was also part of the main cast of “Sense8” and “Narcos”. In the movies, he participated in the film “Passengers Lovers”, by Pedro Almodóvar, and dubbed the animation “O Toro Ferdinando”.
See an interview with Nairobi (Alba Flores), Stockholm (Esther Acebo), Helsinki (Darko Peric), Berlin and Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) during his visit to Brazil in 2019:
