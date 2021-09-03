Lady Gaga no arrocha: remix with Pabllo Vittar has ‘100% Brasil’ sound and accordionist of ‘Ai se eu te pego’ | Song

Lady Gaga fell into the arrocha with Pabllo Vittar. The remix of “Fun tonight” is as crazy as its backstage: the project changed the sound of the club to the wall, the accordion player of “Ai se eu tepego” played without knowing what it was about and Pabllo wrote a dissertation for Gaga about forró and tacky.

The track is part of the album “Dawn of Chromatica”, released this Friday (3), with remixes that also include Charli XCX, Blackpink, Rina Sawayama, Bree Runway and Arca.

Listening to Gaga and Pabllo crunching with a forró accordion sounds like a Brazilian fan’s dream or one of those unusual setups on YouTube. See, in 7 steps, how the delusion became real:

In April of that year, a message flashed in Pabllo’s Instagram DM from Michael Tucker, BloodPop, Lady Gaga’s producer, with the invitation to the “Chromatica” remix album. The Brazilian producers at Pabllo freaked out: they argued and didn’t sleep. They decided to make different proposals to start working. There were two ideas: one for house music and the other based on arrocha and a forró touch, internally dubbed the “Brazilian version Herbert Richers”. Pabllo was in this one, the Brazilian one, without a doubt. To perfect the forró touch, they wanted a real instrument, not synthesized. They came to William Santos, the guy who recorded the accordion for the megahit “Ai se eu tepego”, by Michel Teló. As the project with Gaga was secret, they had to make a fake version of the song in Portuguese, and William recorded it without knowing it was for Lady Gaga. Would Gaga hear the forrozão, scratch her head and think: ‘Yukê?’ To avoid doubt and explain what it was, they sent the file along with a text in which Pabllo tells his origins in these styles and includes YouTube links to explain that, in Brazil, many people listen to Gaga’s hits in pirated forró remixes , tacky and crunchy. It took 5 days of anxiety until the response from Gaga’s team: “fucking awesome” (‘incredible’, another curse word). And just one request: increase the presence of Pabllo’s voice on the track. Yuke? Success.

The blessed BloodPop DM arrived while Pabllo and the team were still preparing to release the video for “Ama suffers chora”, which opened the EP project “Batação tropical”. O G1 ]told how Pabllo was deep in the musical memories of the North and Northeast in the album (listen below).

“If I’m on Gaga’s remix album it’s because of the ‘vittalovers,'” says Pabllo of his fans. “They kept getting Blood’s attention on Twitter,” she thanks. There are also reports that the English Rina Sawayama, a friend of the producer and who has already worked with Pabllo, reinforced the invitation.

Anyway, there was the message with a link to download and rework the music elements. “It was really informal,” says Pabllo. He didn’t even say the deadline.

“The part that nobody knows is the despair: what are we going to do, how are we going to do it? The responsibility was a monster. I didn’t sleep for two days“, confesses Zebu, part of the quintet of producers Brabo Music, along with Pablo Bispo, Maffalda, Rodrigo Gorky and Arthur Marques.

They set up the options (see the discarded house version in the video above). “Pabllo listened and said: ‘no, Brazil, Brazil. This is it and it’s over.’ I always thought it had to be that one too. All of us,” says Zebu.

“There will already be a lot of electronics on this remix album. So I wanted to take my Brazil, take the arrocha, the hints of forró“, says Pabllo.

She could also have done something more cliché, which had already been included in Brazil’s beginners’ package for gringos: samba, bossa-nova, even funk… But the goal was different:

“[Eu quis] breaking this bubble, showing that we are very plural, there are many cool things, many incredible rhythms, such as forró, arrocha, calypso, brega. I’ve explored it a lot in my last works and I’m very happy that this remix made it into this very important Gaga album,” says Pabllo.

And there’s more: in addition to the rhythms of the North and Northeast, Gaga’s original album, from 2020, also lives in the heart of Pabllo: “‘Chromatica’ was very important to me, because it was released in the middle of quarantine, so it was a exhaust valve, I listened a lot,” he recalls.

“You don’t listen to forró outside, as well as before you didn’t listen to funk, or reggaeton. There’s no way for the sound to get out there if no one does it. So, if you have an artist who has the courage to do it that size, she gets one call from Lady Gaga and accept, let’s do it,” says Zebu.

“She could do a house, she could adapt a lot. Not that they aren’t places she’s been,” argues Zebu. But what made sense to her was “Brazil 100%”.

“It closes a really cool cycle,” says Gorky. “The beginning of Pabllo’s career was us producing Brazilian versions of gringo pop music. In the beginning everything was unofficial, made hidden there… ” Pabllo debuted in 2015 with an EP of versions of Major Lazer, Beyoncé and Rihanna – without authorization, of course.

“Now, officially, we’ve done something that is extremely Pabllo, extremely Brazilian, and, at the same time, it gives a great opening to make this kind of sound with English lyrics and thinking about the market abroad” , designs Gorky.

Zebu was happy when he received William’s contact and learned that he had recorded “Ai se eu pego”, the “most famous accordion in the world”. “Only there was one question. I can’t send the song to the guy. Because it can’t be leaked at all.”

The solution was to write a letter in Portuguese and send it to William as if it were nothing. “And the lyrics were horrible”, says Zebu, laughing (listen in the video above). But it was enough to lose the accordion owner, who recorded his part.

William only found out that he had played on a Lady Gaga song two days before the release: “That’s crazy. I didn’t know, he didn’t tell me. He only spoke to me these days on ‘Whats’. I said: ‘Wow’, I didn’t understand anything, but I was happy to participate in this work”, he says.

Even the harmony of Gaga’s music and Pabllo’s childhood sounds matched. “”Fun Tonight’ has a harmony that is the most common, like ‘Let it Be’ (from the Beatles): C, Sol, A Minor and F. And it’s also used a lot in forró. this,” says Zebu

But they did a little bit of music. “We changed the structure. To have this power to come, ‘boom’, right in your face. We cut the first verse”, explains Gorky.

“The other (version) took a while to get cool, this one is at the beginning. The accordion roaring and Lady Gaga screaming overhead”, describes Zebu, excited.

In addition to the accordion, the track has organic guitar sounds and, most notably, the saxophone by Will Bone, a musician who records the instrument on several Pabllo tracks.

The strong electronic base comes from another member of Brabo Music: Arthur Gomes, the Maffalda. The twists came from British DJ Guru Josh’s 1989 acid house remix of “Infinity,” which became a popular hit on YouTube in Maffalda’s hands.

To help Lady Gaga and BloodPop (who also produced Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Madonna) understand the remix craziness, the producers and Pabllo sent the file and an explanatory text.

“It was something like: look, here’s the remix I did with the boys, which shows everything I am. It’s extremely influenced by Brazilian music and what I believe in. It’s something much bigger than me, yeah one of my big influences'”, says Gorky

“So we took some examples: ‘this is normally how we listen to gringo pop music here in Brazil. And we took Gaga’s own stuff in forró version. And said: ‘Look, this is here'”.

There was an extra argument: one of the inspirations of “Chromatica” is the aesthetics of sci-fi movies like “Barbarella” and “Star Wars”. “These movies always have a tropical planet,” says Zebu. “There’s even a ‘steel drum’ (a common instrument in Latin music) that gives the business a kind of Dominican nod.”

The response took five days and was better than the order. In addition to the “incredible”, came a request to be less discreet.

“We were a bit conservative in the first version in terms of Pabllo’s vocals, because we were afraid of taking Gaga’s place in the song. So we made it like Pabllo came in as a ‘feat,'” recalls Gorky .

“We received two feedbacks: ‘the remix is ​​amazing, but we miss more Pabllo.’ And then the ‘feat’ turned into a duet. If you count the millimeter, Pabllo and Gaga are singing the song half and half”, says the producer.

On the eve of the launch, Lady Gaga tagged the Brazilian on Instagram and BloodPop praised on Twitter: “Pabllo Vittar is a star”.