Larissa Manoela posted a photo with Rafa Vitti and Tatá Werneck says: ‘I already love this couple’

Larissa Manoela has published a series of photos on his Instagram of the rehearsals for the next 6 pm soap opera, “Além da Ilusão”, in which he will make a romantic couple with Rafael Vitti. The actor appears in some of the images published by Larissa.

“In the immensity of the gaze and in pandemic times… ‘Beyond Illusion’”, wrote the actress in the caption.

The publication was shared by the comedian Tata Werneck, Rafael’s wife, in his stories, with emphasis on a photo in which Larissa and Rafa are seated facing each other, looking into each other’s eyes and holding hands.

“I already love this couple! Beginning the work”, said Tatá, celebrating the work of her husband and actress.

According to information from Quem, during a live on Instagram with Larissa, Tatá commented on their work together.

“She catches him in the soap opera. I was once jealous during pregnancy, but now I’m not. I talked to Lari and said: ‘Take it easy, I don’t get crazy’. And she replied: ‘No, you can leave it’”, joked Tatá, who added: “I want to see language, eyes”.

