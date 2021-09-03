Larissa Manoela reveals that she has endometriosis: ‘Living with the pain’

Larissa Manoela, 20, used social media to tell that she discovered she had endometriosis, a disease caused by inflammation of the tissue that lines the uterus, causing severe cramps and pelvic pain. The actress vented on the consequences of her condition and promoted a live with the specialist doctor Claudio Crispi this Wednesday, 1, to raise awareness of her followers.

“It’s all still very new for me, I’m discovering. But the most important thing about having shared and opened something so personal in my life was knowing that I can inspire other women to also do deep research and save and give quality of life to these women”, said the artist.

The actress advised her followers to undergo a check-up and get informed about the disease, since historically, the pathology has been poorly diagnosed, reaching an average of 7 years between the onset of symptoms and the right diagnosis.

The pathology is the main cause of pelvic pain, female infertility, female abstention from work and loss of quality of life for women. Endometriosis affects more than 7 million Brazilian women and is a reality for about 10 to 15% of women worldwide.

Larissa leads a healthy life, with good nutrition and physical exercise routine, and said that it is very difficult to live with pain. “Anyone who has endometriosis, or thinks they have it, knows what it’s like to live with it. So, if a woman who I am, I have managed to inspire with this live, she transforms for me, it becomes much more special than this whole process of discovery and learning has been”.