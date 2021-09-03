Larissa Manoela talks about living with the disease at age 20: “I discovered it at the beginning”

The 20-year-old actress, Larissa Manoela, surprised her followers by revealing that she has endometriosis, an autoimmune disease caused by inflammation in the uterine tissue. The actress participated in a live with the participation of an expert, Doctor Cláudio Crispi, to demystify the disease.

During the live, Larissa told how it was to discover the disease and reported that she seeks to inspire other women who have the condition.

“It’s all still very new for me, I’m discovering. But the most important thing about me sharing something so personal in my life was knowing that I can inspire other women to also do deep research and save and give quality of life to these women”, commented the artist.

In addition, Larissa reported how it is to live with the pain caused by the disease.

“Living with pain… [é ruim] and anyone who has endometriosis, or thinks he has it, knows what it’s like to live with it. So, if a woman who I am, I have managed to inspire with this live, she transforms for me, it becomes much more special than this whole process of discovery, of learning”, said the actress.

At another time, Larissa still tells that one of her biggest dreams is to be a mother and when she found out she had endometriosis, she was scared.

“Thank God I found out early and got it in the initial state. It’s important to pick up at the initial stage, because it’s an inflammatory, autoimmune disease. You against yourself, so it’s important to have support, treatment”, he concluded.