Learn Lady Gaga’s answer while listening to the remix with Pabllo Vittar

This Friday (03) everyone is listening to the remix of “fun tonight” in Lady Gaga with Pablo Vittar. It is a great achievement for the career of the Brazilian, who is part of the album participation team “DAWN OF CHROMATIC“.

One curiosity that remained was about the reaction of the Lady Gaga when listening to the remix. Certainly, it’s nothing she’s used to listening to, as she has a lot of inspiration from forró and arrocha, typically Brazilian rhythms. Would she understand objective?

According to G1, the Brazilian team wrote an explanation for her. It was said that many people in Brazil listen to remixes of Gaga’s hits in versions of forró, brega and arrocha. They even sent links with some examples. Her reply took 5 days to arrive… But when it did, it was special!

Lady Gaga answered: “fucking awesome” (‘incredible as hell”) and the only request is that the vocals of Pablo Vittar had more space on the track. What an honor!

A curiosity is that everything was recorded in the form of a secret. For this, a Portuguese version was recorded, avoiding speculation. The invitation came in April of the bloodpop, producer of the project. In the end, everything worked out!

Read more:

Listen to the new version of “Fun Tonight”:

BloodPop, producer of “Chromatica”, praises Pabllo Vittar: “a star”

Pablo Vittar had the great honor of working on a project for Lady Gaga and even received a compliment from bloodpop, one of the producers responsible for the “Chromatic“. She was acclaimed and called a star in his Twitter post!

The fact of Pablo Vittar be on a project with Lady Gaga it seems like a dream, both for the artist and for the fans. After all, they are both icons!

The American singer even made a “stories” on Instagram with a montage of photos of the two and had the best reactions!