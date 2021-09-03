Leo Picon moves away from the web after calling child a drug dealer

Leo Picon went to Instagram this Thursday (02/09) to communicate to followers that he is going to move away from social media. The decision came after a flurry of criticism received by the influencer, after he shared a video in which he called a child a drug dealer. The ex-On Vacation with the Ex said that he continues with a clear conscience, even after the mistakes. “I can’t deny the responsibility I carry on this path of representing, being a leader and example for such special people, and I’m the one who charges me the most for that because I know how special these people are. The truth is, I’m disappointed in myself,” said Picon.

Yesterday, Picon tried to explain the situation and it only made things worse. Before the apologies for the mistake made, the statement released by Leo criticizes the culture of cancellation on social networks: “It turns into saints everyone who comes to me and points their fingers, validating everything that lies, attacks and repressions have always said”.

“Even if I have, I never wanted to harm anyone in any of my actions or mistakes. I ask for forgiveness to everyone who may have offended, harmed or hurt through any immature or thoughtless attitude during these 25 years lived intensely”, says the text.

Then, the influencer shares the decision to move away from the internet: “I’m going to take some time to think far away from the networks I’ve been present without interruption for so many years. Reinforce in me, with myself, the feelings I want to transmit and come back with them stronger, channeled in my art, in my life and in yours. I am well. I’ll come back better! Better than anyone else. Better than today. Until then,” he concluded.