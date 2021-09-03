Live do Valor: Fernando Honorato Barbosa, chief economist at Bradesco, talks about scenarios for the activity in 2021 and 2022; watch the full | Value Lives

Fernando Honorato Barbosa has been at Bradesco for 18 years, where he is currently chief economist and director of the Department of Research and Economic Studies at Bradesco. He is also coordinator of the Macroeconomic Advisory Group of the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities (Anbima), guest member of the G100 and of the community of global chief economists of the World Economic Forum. He has worked for BBVA, BankBoston and Rosenberg & Associados.