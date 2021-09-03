Live do Valor: Fernando Honorato Barbosa, chief economist at Bradesco, talks about scenarios for the activity in 2021 and 2022; watch the full | Value Lives

Fernando Honorato Barbosa, chief economist at Bradesco, was interviewed for this Thursday (2), at 11 am, at Value Live. Honorato commented on the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) result for the second quarter, released yesterday, and spoke about Bradesco’s prospects for the country’s macroeconomic scenario in 2021 and 2022. He also addressed the risks and challenges for Brazil’s growth until the the end of this year and, especially, the next.
Fernando Honorato Barbosa has been at Bradesco for 18 years, where he is currently chief economist and director of the Department of Research and Economic Studies at Bradesco. He is also coordinator of the Macroeconomic Advisory Group of the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities (Anbima), guest member of the G100 and of the community of global chief economists of the World Economic Forum. He has worked for BBVA, BankBoston and Rosenberg & Associados.
Honorato holds a master’s degree and a degree in Economics from the University of São Paulo (USP) and a PMD in management from IESE. His academic work focuses on the Brazilian foreign sector and macroeconomic policies since the Real Plan.
The interview was conducted by Sergio Lamucci, executive editor of Valor, and Anaïs Fernandes, reporter for the editorship of Brazil. The live was broadcast on Valor’s website and channels on YouTube and LinkedIn.
See here the schedule of upcoming interviews and also the lives already held.