Lotofácil da Independência: increase the chances of winning R$ 150 million | lotteries

The Lotofácil da Independência 2021 will pay the biggest prize in the history of the special lottery on September 11th: the amount of the jackpot is estimated at R$ 150 million.

Disclosure/Cash The Independence Contest could give up to R4 15 million

The lottery is known for being the easiest to play and also to win. To place a single bet on Lotofácil, just select between 15 and 18 tens among the 25 available. The probability of taking the jackpot is 1 in 3.2 million, approximately 15 times that of Mega-Sena.

To increase the chances of winning the R$ 150 million from Lotofácil da Independência, one of the options is to invest in pools created by specialists. At Mega Loterias, a site specializing in lottery betting, you can invest in pools that increase your chances of winning the special lottery by up to 24,000 times. That’s right: twenty-four thousand times.

It sounds like magic, but it’s not. Mega Loterias Pools are created by experts in the lottery market and use strategies that statistically increase your chances of winning. Know some of them:

Unfolding

A split happens when the number of moves is increased by tens, producing new combinations. At Lotofácil it is possible to play from 15 to 20 tens in a single bet. The minimum (simple) bet is 15 tens, which generates only one combination. However, with each new number chosen more combinations of 15 numbers are produced and this is what exponentially increases the chances of winning.

WWAO-SP Sweepstakes

3 different split options that equal more than 7,000 bets. Quota value: BRL 30.

Closure

Closure is selecting a group of numbers within the lottery universe and creating all possible unique combinations, excluding repeating sequences. In this way, it is possible to make games that cover the entire universe of numbers available in a lottery, through different bets.

UUCA-FA Sweepstakes

More than 1,400 bets on 4 closes. Quota value: BRL 20.

Closing + Unfolding Combination

TAOA-MA Sweepstakes

Closing 20 tens + 3 cards of 18 tens that split into 2448 bets. Quota value: BRL 50.

Access the Mega Lotteries

and bet on the Lotofácil da Independência without leaving your home, with various forms of payment and many other advantages.