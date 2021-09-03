Lula laments Sergio Mamberti’s death; actor was one of the founders of PT

the former president squid wrote a letter, which published on the official pages of the PT, to mourn the actor’s death Sergio Mamberti, who died this Friday, aged 82, as a result of an infection in the lungs.

In the words of regret, Lula spoke about his relationship with his friend, who was also one of the founders of the Workers’ Party (PT).

“Sérgio Mamberti was one of the greatest actors in the history of Brazil, in addition to being a writer and director, a man of complete theater, and a human being with immense heart and generosity, always willing to help and fight for democracy, culture, social causes , to do good to others. His contribution to Brazilian culture on the stage, in cinema, on TV, at Funarte and at the Ministry of Culture, in the construction of public policies for the national arts, is immense. If the Brazilian people admired him for his talent, those who knew him closely admired him for his humility, affection and intelligence”, he began.

“He was the founder and activist of the PT and was always on the side of the causes of the Brazilian people. I had the honor of having him as a friend and companion in so many moments over the decades, and I will never forget him, and I know that Brazil will never forget him either. My feelings and solidarity with the children, family, friends, companions and admirers of Sérgio Mamberti”, concluded the politician.

