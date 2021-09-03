Lula massacres Bolsonaro and presses Gil do Vigor live

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva did not hide his admiration for the ex-BBB Gil of Vigor. The two participated in a live broadcast by Thelma Assis and exchanged cuddles.

The meeting between the PT and former members of Globo’s reality show took place during a live at Triangulando, this Wednesday (1st). After the economist spoke of the importance of the Lula government to insert poorer people into universities, the former president made an observation.

The politician commented on Gil do Vigor’s going to a PhD in the United States. “They brought down Dilma and everything got worse in this country, and when I see you [Thelma], and I see our comrade Gil, I am proud, because, Gil, the country is not broken, this government is the one that is breaking the country. But graduate and come back here to help the policy of solidarity and fraternity”, he asked.

In the chat, the economist stated: “I came from a public school and today I’m in my PhD. So, this would never have been possible if someone hadn’t understood back there the importance of bringing the poor to where they should be, because there’s a lot of knowledge leakage. So, I am extremely grateful and in love with President Lula’s government, who thought of those who needed it”.

The famous also said that it was thanks to the measures adopted by the former president that he and other friends managed to gain access to higher education. “So I get emotional because I know it was that help back there, you know, when I thought I’d never get it [o Lula] he said ‘no, let’s put the poor, let’s take the public university out of the hands of those who already have it’”, he commented, who appeared in videoconference.

Gil followed: “Because what happened: the public university, it was in an eternal cycle, rich, rich, rich and the poor fight. How is he going to compete? The competition was unfair! So as an alternative measure he [Lula] he said ‘wait, let’s try to resolve this in the short term, because we know that the issue of education cannot be resolved overnight”.

“So the quota system came, several alternatives were put in place to really help us. I say this because several friends and I managed to get into the public university and it really changed my life.” completed it.