Luxembourg prepares to jump in the ranking of Cruzeiro technicians

Luxembourg is close to making a leap in the ranking of club coaches (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Vanderlei Luxembourg complete 133 games by cruise in the match against Gois, at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round of Serie B. The record of 77 wins, 28 draws and 27 defeats, with more than 65% success rate. He led the squad in the historic 2003 season, when he won the Campeonato Mineiro, the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro, and had a second unsuccessful run in 2015.

In 2021, Luxembourg’s challenge is to take Fox from the bottom of the Series B rankings and fight for national elite access. The start was positive, with three wins and three draws in the first six games – Brusque (2 to 1), Vitria (2 to 2), Sampaio Corra (1 to 1), Nutico (1 to 0), Confiana (1 to 0) ) and CRB (0 to 0). However, the team is in 14th place, with 25 points, far from fourth place, Botafogo, who has 35 points.

In the midst of a difficult mission to return to the first division – a consequence of her poor performance with her predecessors Felipe Conceio and Mozart Santos -, Luxa is getting ready to take a leap in the ranking of coaches who most directed Cruzeiro. As soon as the ball rolls in the duel against Gois, he will overcome Zez Moreira (132), champion in Minas Gerais in 1975 and Copa Libertadores in 1976, as well as runner-up at the 1975 Brazilian Nationals.

Following Series B, Luxemburgo climbed to 11th place after surpassing three names – Gerson Santos, who scored 44 unbeaten games in 1969 (134); Carlos Alberto Silva, responsible for launching Ronaldo Fenmeno in 1993 (135); and Bengala, who scored 171 goals while playing for Palestra Italia, from 1927 to 1938 (136).

The top 10 is still a long way off for Vanderlei, as Marcelo Oliveira, two-time Brazilian champion in 2013 and 2014, was 169 times on the field. First to ninth place h Ilton Chaves, 362; Levir Culpi, 257; Niginho, 256; Mano Menezes, 235; Airton Moreira, 206; nio Andrade, 187; Adilson Batista, 185; Matturio Fabbi, 181; and Orlando Fantoni, 172.

Since returning to Cruzeiro, at the beginning of August, Vanderlei Luxemburgo has bought into the idea that it is still possible to move up to Grade A. In the behind-the-scenes videos posted on the club’s social networks, the coach did not hesitate when using low-key expressions to motivate the group. It also conditioned the agreement with Fox on the payment of salaries on time to athletes and employees.

The club’s main financial supporter, businessman Pedro Loureno, owner of Supermercados BH, was the one who indicated to president Srgio Santos Rodrigues the hiring of Luxemburgo. When the request was granted, he invested almost R$9 million to pay off his overdue wages and helped to alleviate the work environment at Toca.