Magalu will draw a prize of up to R$1 million in cashback; know how to participate

This Sunday (05/09), Magazine Luiza should launch the Million Cashback. The campaign will make the country’s first millionaire through the “cash back” modality. In all, there will be 11 weekly draws with values ​​of R$100 thousand, in addition to the final prize of R$1 million that will be drawn on December 8th. The promotion of Magalu will be part of the debut of Domingão with Huck, on TV Globo.

The “Cashback do Milhão” campaign comes as a strategy to expand the group’s financial arm. In July 2021, the company received authorization from the Central Bank to incorporate the Fintech Hub, which was acquired in December of last year. The promotion will have numerous merchandising actions on the Domingão do Huck program, in addition to a film starring the presenter.

“In addition to the great prizes, the promotion will help to show that within the Magalu superapp the customer can not only buy practically everything they need, but can also pay bills, transfer and receive values, as they would in any bank,” said Robson Dantas , director of Fintech at Magalu. “Magalupay is one of the fundamental pieces of the retail ecosystem that the company is building (…)”.

Magalu: How to compete for the Million Cashback?

To participate in the sweepstakes, it will be enough buy any product on Magalu (physical store, website or superapp), including merchandise from sellers in the marketplace. Purchases must be made between September 5th and November 30th, 2021. Each item purchased will generate a “lucky number”, which goes into drawings every Wednesday by the Federal Lottery.

All Million Cashback Prizes will be credited to “Magalupay” digital accounts, which are linked to the CPFs of those who made the purchases. It is worth mentioning that, through the Magalupay platform, it is possible to make purchases, pay bills and make bank transfers to other current accounts. In general terms, Magazine Luiza will draw R$2.1 million in cashback.

All the rules about the campaign can be checked on the Cashback do Milhão website.