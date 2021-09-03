Man killed by police after attacking and stabbing people in New Zealand supermarket | World

New Zealand police shot and killed a man on Friday (3) after he stabbed and injured at least six people in a supermarket in Auckland city.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said the attack was a terrorist act.

“A violent extremist has launched a terrorist attack on New Zealand’s innocents,” Ardern said.

The attacker was a Sri Lankan citizen who had been in New Zealand for 10 years. He had been watched by the police for five years for links with the Islamic State.

The man was killed shortly after starting his attack. The police stated that the man acted alone.

“It was hateful, it was wrong. It was done by an individual, not a faith,” Ardern lamented. “Only he bears the responsibility for these acts.”

A video posted on social media showed customers at the New Lynn supermarket during the attack. “There’s someone here with a knife… he has a knife,” shouts a woman. “Someone was stabbed!”

Of the six injured, three were in critical condition and one in serious condition, the ambulance service said.