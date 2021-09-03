Manchester United confirms Cristiano Ronaldo with the 7 shirt | english football

Manchester United confirmed on Thursday that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the traditional shirt 7 on his return to the club after 12 years. In addition to being the number with which the Portuguese top scorer became famous and adopted as a brand, it also represents a lot in the club’s history, having been worn by older idols such as George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

The doubt about the number was created because the Uruguayan striker Cavani had been entered with the number 7 in the English Championship this season as well as last season. And the exchange could be vetoed by the Premier League, as it has virtually no precedent for changes in similar cases .

But the change was authorized, and the Uruguayan striker Cavani, owner of shirt 7 until the victory over Wolverhampton last Sunday, gave in. Thus, the South American will wear the 21st, the same as his country’s national team and free after Daniel James’ departure for Leeds United.

1 of 1 Montage shows Cavani wearing a Manchester United jersey 21 and Cristiano Ronaldo wearing a 7 — Photo: Reproduction Editing shows Cavani with the Manchester United jersey 21 and Cristiano Ronaldo with the 7 — Photo: Reproduction

With an image of Cristiano Ronaldo hugging Cavani in game between their teams in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup, Manchester also released a thank you from the Portuguese to the Uruguayan.

– I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to wear the number 7 on the shirt again. So, I would like to thank you very much, Edi, for this incredible gesture.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut should be on September 11, at Old Trafford, home of United in Manchester, against Newcastle, for the fifth round of the English.

