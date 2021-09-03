Marcos Mion is barred from trying to join Globo; understand

‘I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,’ joked the presenter who went to take tests at the station’s headquarters in São Paulo

Reproduction/Instagram/03.09.2021 Marcos Mion discovered at Globo’s door that his badge has no license plate.



The host Marcos Mion was barred when trying to enter the headquarters of the Globe in São Paulo last Thursday, 2. When he was arriving at the station, the artist recorded some stories on Instagram saying that whenever he passed in front of the place, he dreamed of the day he would enter the station. “I have to do some things, like the company’s medical exam. I’ve never done this before,” the new host of “cauldron”. Arriving at the entrance of Globo, Mion drove his car to the visitors entrance, but was instructed to enter the vehicle through the employees entrance. The problem is that the gate was not released by security.

“Look how things are, my badge has no registration. I’m ‘barradinho’ here at the door [da Globo]. I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but I’m not going to give up, I have a signed contract”, joked the artist. “But they are right, they have to check everything,” he added. The former presenter of the reality show “The farm” he soon got an authorization and went to the station’s headquarters in São Paulo to take the exams. When he left, he commented that he was received with a party and even had a photo taken with him. “Medical examination done. Huge kiss to everyone who attended me, sensational people, incredible. This energy that everyone shares with me when I arrive at the places is very good”, commented the communicator who, since he was hired, is making it clear that working at Globo was his biggest dream.