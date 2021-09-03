Mario Mandzukic announces retirement from football at age 35

Mario Mandzukic is going to hang up his boots. This Friday (3), the Croatian striker officially announced that he will retire from football, ending his career at 35 years of age.

The player has been without a club since his contract with Milan ended in June this year. By the way, the name of Mandzukic was asked for by Palmeiras fans on social networks this Thursday (2). Palmeirenses dreamed of the player’s experience in Alviverde, but it didn’t happen.

In all, Mandzukic won 22 titles throughout his career, passing by several big clubs in Europe, such as Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus and Milan. One of the main ones was the 2013 UEFA Champions League, when the striker was one of the main players in Bayern’s victory over Borussia Dortmund.

In a text published on social networks, Mandzukic said goodbye to the fans and recalled another important moment in his career: the goal scored against England, in the 109th minute, in the overtime, which guaranteed Croatia’s classification for the 2018 World Cup final.

Check the full text:

Dear little Mario, When you put on these boots for the first time, you can’t even imagine what you’ll experience in football. You’ll score goals on the biggest stages and win the biggest trophies with the biggest clubs. Proudly representing your nation, you will help to write the history of Croatian sport. You will be successful because you will have good people around you – teammates, coaches, fans and family, agent and friends who will always be there for you. You will be eternally grateful to them all! Above all, you will be successful because you will always give your best. In the end, that’s what you’re most proud of. You’ll sacrifice a lot, but you’ll know it was worth it for all the amazing moments. You will recognize the moment to retire, to put those boots in a closet, and you will have no regrets. Football will always be part of your life, but you are looking forward to a new chapter. Enjoy!

your great mario PS If you happen to play England at the World Cup, be ready by 109 minutes.”