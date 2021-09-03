MC Poze do Rodo and Vivianne Noronha break up

MC Poze do Rodo said on social networks that she ended her relationship with Vivianne Noronha. The 17-year-old influencer is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

+Pregnant, girlfriend of MC Poze is hospitalized: ‘Feeling weak’

+Criticized for being pregnant for the 3rd time at the age of 17, MC Poze’s girlfriend asks for empathy

“Guys just dropping by to say that Viviane and I aren’t together anymore. Don’t keep bugging me with messages telling me what I have to do or not do, my motherfucker. no one beats,” said the singer.

MC Poze said the two continue well after the breakup. “We’ve already talked and resolved each other, but we’ve each decided to go their own way, but no problems, because we’re waiting for another princess to arrive. I wish her all the best, all the best and that she be very happy”, he said.

Vivianne also expressed herself on social media. “For anyone who is texting me if I’m okay, it’s all right. My will is for life to become a flowerbed of opportunity for all of us to be happy. And when we go wrong, we can start over. So we will always discover that being happy, without a doubt, is not having a perfect life”, said the influencer.

Before announcing the breakup, MC Poze stopped following his girlfriend and she reciprocated the gesture. Rumors say that their relationship worsened after the singer did not tell Vivianne that he was going to a party.

