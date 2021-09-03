Mercado Livre announces subscription program with special discounts and streaming, increasing competition in online retail

SAO PAULO – Mercado Livre (MELI34) announced a subscription plan on its platform, including another service for its users. In practice, customers will be able to acquire the highest level of Mercado Points, the company’s loyalty program, which gives access to benefits on delivery and subscriptions in streaming.

Level 6 is usually reached by users who make more frequent purchases and who use the account or make payments via Mercado Pago. But, from now on, it will be possible to pay a fixed amount of R$13.9 per month to access the benefits.

According to the company, the exclusive Level 6 offer today includes a free subscription to the Disney+ platform, which includes content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as Star+, which includes entertainment in general, such as series , movies, documentaries and all sports content from ESPN.

The advantage for those who are already a Level 6 customer of the Points Market is having access to the services of streaming Star+ and Disney+ at no additional cost, plus free shipping on products that cost more than R$79 and a 45% discount on shipping on products below R$79.

“With the launch, we seek to offer our users a differentiated value proposition, with exclusive benefits and the best content, at a single price. For us, it is essential that users not only have access to new alternatives for buying and selling online, but also to a comprehensive ecosystem with exclusive benefits”, said Fernando Yunes, senior vice president and leader of Mercado Livre in Brazil.

Furthermore, Mercado Livre customers can have access to exclusive discounts on HBO Max, Deezer and Paramount+ subscriptions, due to the partnerships closed with the respective companies.

Online retail competition

Mercado Livre, which has already announced an investment of R$ 5 billion in 2021 in Brazil, wants to consolidate itself in a very competitive segment in the country. With retailers like Magazine Luiza, Americanas, Via and Amazon also looking to increase market share, Mercado Livre’s bet shows that the company that offers an entertainment platform in which the customer can buy products, acquire services and have access to exclusive experiences.

And the strategy seems to be paying off. Online retailing exploded in 2020 in the face of restrictions generated by the pandemic, and Exchange-listed retailers are dealing with a 2021 of high sales volume, but weaker than last year – especially considering the second quarter results released recently.

Americanas (AMER3) shares are down 45.6% on B3 in the year to the last Thursday trading session (2). Via (VIIA3) has a drop of about 40%, while Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) has smaller losses, but still accumulates a drop of 26.6% in the period, compared to a drop of about 1.6% for the Ibovespa. In August, the low for AMER3 is still 13.60%, Via is down 10.5%, and Magalu is down 5.10%.

Despite the scenario, this year’s cooling does not seem to have impacted the Free Market (MELI34): in 2021, the company’s shares have risen by 11.9%.

Furthermore, the company will hire 8,500 people over the next four months to meet the strong demand, as revealed by Fernando Yunes, senior vice president (SVP) of Mercado Livre in Brazil, during the live of Por Dentro dos Resultados (PDR), series interviews with CEOs and directors of important publicly traded companies, in Brazil or abroad, made by InfoMoney.

Furthermore, the company intends to close 2021 with at least eight distribution centers, in addition to the high investment in logistics (91% of the company’s deliveries are currently made by its own transport). Watch the full live above, or click here.

O InfoMoney he also detailed in another article some of the company’s strategies to regain the position of the most valuable company in Latin America (see here).

