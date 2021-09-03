Microsoft Announces Build 22339 for Channel Dev; see what has changed

Microsoft announced this Thursday (02) the release of build 22449 from the Windows 11 Insider Preview on the Dev channel, indicating that it is moving this segment to pre-release order as the company recently announced that the OS will be released on October 5th.
For users who intend to continue receiving cumulative updates it is recommended to enroll in the Windows Beta testers program, with this, once the stable version is available, it is possible to migrate easily.
The build made available by the company does not bring many new features, although it has some visual changes and solutions for the main problems reported by users, including fixes for bugs in the calendar, email and taskbar app.
As for the new features, the main novelty is the change in SMB compression, which allows the administrator, user or application to request file compression as they are transferred over the network, consuming less bandwidth and taking less time to transfer, despite increasing processing consumption during transfer.
