Microsoft Announces Build 22339 for Channel Dev; see what has changed

Microsoft announced this Thursday (02) the release of build 22449 from the Windows 11 Insider Preview on the Dev channel, indicating that it is moving this segment to pre-release order as the company recently announced that the OS will be released on October 5th.

For users who intend to continue receiving cumulative updates it is recommended to enroll in the Windows Beta testers program, with this, once the stable version is available, it is possible to migrate easily.