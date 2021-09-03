Microsoft fixes bug in Windows 10 affecting USB and Bluetooth headsets

KB5005101 update is available for Windows 10 21H1, Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 v2004

An update released this week by Microsoft for Windows 10 21H1, Windows 10 20H2, and Windows 10 v2004 brings fixes for several bugs, including one affecting USB and Bluetooth headsets, and one affecting brightness settings on computers with supported monitors for HDR.

In addition to fixing several bugs, the update identified as KB5005101 changes the Windows 10 21H1 build to 19043.1202 and changes Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 v2004 builds to 19042.1202 and 19041,1202, respectively.

One of the bugs fixed by this update causes Bluetooth headsets only work on voice calls, while another makes headsets connected via USB not work correctly if certain third-party drivers are present on the user’s computer. Another bug fixed by the KB5005101 update causes Windows 10 to reset brightness settings for SDR content on monitors that support HDR after the user restarts the computer or connects to it remotely.

The list of fixed bugs also includes one that causes Windows to reset OneDrive sync settings after installing an OS update, one that results in flickering or artifacts during resizing of images and one that causes the device to crash if the user uses a multi-touch gesture on the touchpad or touchscreen. The complete list of all bugs fixed can be seen on the Microsoft support website.

Users running Windows 10 21H1, Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 v2004 can download update KB5005101 via Windows Update. For users who prefer to download the update manually to install it later on one or more PCs, you can download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog by going to this link.



While all attention is currently focused on Windows 11, Windows 10 has not been forgotten by Microsoft. The 21H2 update for the operating system is already in the testing phase and should be released by the end of this year. It should be focused on fixes, tweaks and optimizations, but will also include some news aimed at using the system in corporate environments.

