More than 160 people work on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion • Eurogamer.pt

CD Projekt Red has informed its investors that it believes in the long-term potential of Cyberpunk 2077, which is why it has put over 160 people to work on the first expansion.

In the most recent investor presentation, Adam Kiciński, one of the CEOs, commented that they strongly believe in the potential of this property and that is why they are already working hard on the first expansion.

CD Projekt Red has not commented on this Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, but confirms that more than 160 people are working on this additional game content, compared to 70 people working on unannounced projects.

The company was asked about the date and price of the expansion but says it’s too early to talk about it, preferring to recall The Witcher 3 that received paid expansions and serves as an example.

CD Projekt Red added that it will continue to improve and fix Cyberpunk 2077, so that more players will be curious to play it.