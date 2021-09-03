Morning with Sputnik Brasil: highlights of this Thursday, September 2nd

Good Morning! Sputnik Brasil is following the most relevant articles this Thursday (2), marked by the results of the meeting between the American and Ukrainian presidents, the opening of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok and the shooting at a school in North Carolina.

COVID-19: SP will not prioritize Pfizer for booster dose; STF minister Nunes Marques tests positive

This Wednesday (1st), the government of São Paulo maintained its decision not to prioritize the Pfizer vaccine for a booster dose against the coronavirus, despite guidance from the Ministry of Health and the opinion of scientists. The state government confirmed that the additional dose will be applied from next Monday (6) with “the vaccine that is available at the health center at the time”. In addition, João Doria’s management said that exclusion of the immunizing CoronaVac for the paste as a booster dose was a political decision. In addition, yesterday (1st), Minister Nunes Marques of the Federal Supreme Court tested positive for COVID-19. Even so, according to the press office, the minister will not move away from his activities and will continue working remotely, according to the UOL portal. The minister was vaccinated against the coronavirus some time ago. Now he is fine and asymptomatic. However, Brazil confirmed over 703 deaths and 25,805 cases of COVID-19, totaling 581,228 deaths and 20,803,672 diagnoses of the disease, informed the consortium between state health departments and press vehicles.

© Folhapress / Pedro Ladeira The STF minister, Kássio Nunes Marques

Chamber approves basic text of Income Tax reform

This Wednesday (1st), the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved the base text of the bill that amends the income tax of individuals, companies and investments. The proposal was approved by 398 votes to 77 and will go to the Senate. The federal government had sent the bill to Congress in June as part of the tax reform. The proposal provides for the readjustment of the Income Tax table and expansion of the exemption range. In addition to the taxation of dividends, the basic text approved reduces the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ), from the current 25% to 18%, instead of 12.5% ​​in the initial proposal. According to the rapporteur of the matter, deputy Celso Sabino, the reform will benefit around 16 million taxpayers exempt from taxation of Income Tax for Individuals. “The correction in the exemption range of the Income Tax table will be the biggest since the Real Plan,” informed Sabino. “There will not be a single company or person that will not benefit from this reform,” he added, quoted by Correio Braziliense.

© Folhapress / Pedro Ladeira Chamber of Deputies President Arthur Lira arrives at the Chamber of Deputies

Results of the meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents

As a result of the meeting between the Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky and the american president Joe Biden, the two leaders signed yesterday (1st) a joint communiqué on the US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership. Zelensky is in Washington on a working visit. According to the document, the United States confirms that it will continue training the Ukrainian Armed Forces in accordance with Ukraine’s status as NATO’s Partner for Enhanced Opportunities. According to the statement, the US welcomes Ukraine’s progress in reforming the defense industry and the armed forces, including the adoption of a new strategy for the defense industry. “The United States supports Ukraine’s right to decide its own foreign policy course, free from outside interference, including with regard to Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO,” he continued. In addition to meeting Biden, the Ukrainian president had a meeting with representatives of US companies and urged them to invest in Ukraine. The meeting involved financial and energy companies, companies operating in the agricultural, infrastructure and defense sectors. Zelensky told US businessmen of his country’s transformation plan, aimed at attracting around US$300 billion (R$1.5 trillion) to the Ukrainian economy. As The New York Times wrote, “the decision to allow Mr Zelensky to be the second European leader to visit the White House since Biden’s inauguration sent a strong signal that Ukraine remains a priority for the administration [dos EUA]”.

© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst US President Joe Biden during meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at White House, USA, September 1, 2021

Taliban prepares to unveil new Afghan government amid economic turmoil

The leaders of the Taliban (a banned terrorist organization in Russia and several other countries) prepare to unveil today (2) their new government, while Afghanistan’s economy is teetering on the brink of collapse more than two weeks after Islamist militants seized power in Kabul. A senior official of the movement, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, he said on social media that the ceremony is being prepared at the presidential palace in the Afghan capital, while Tolo News reports that the announcement of the new government is imminent. It is anticipated that the supreme leader of the Taliban, Haibatullah Akhundzada, heads a government council, with a president below him, an official told Reuters last month. The new government’s legitimacy in the eyes of international donors and investors will be crucial to the Central Asian country’s economy, which analysts say could collapse after the Taliban return to power. According to Reuters, the Taliban has been trying to “put a more moderate face to the world” since defeating the US-backed government, vowing to protect human rights and refrain from reprisals against old enemies. But the United States and the European Union, among others, have cast doubt on such guarantees, saying that formal recognition of the new government and the economic help that would result depends on its actions. “We are not going to take their word for it, we are going to take their actions,” US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said at a briefing.

© AFP 2021 / JAVED TANVEER Taliban supporters celebrate complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Kandahar, September 1, 2021

Eastern Economic Forum opens in Vladivostok, Russia

The Russian city of Vladivostok, in the far east of the country, hosts today (2) the Eastern Economic Forum (FEO). Held annually from 2015, the forum was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, the meeting will last from 2 to 4 September and is dedicated to new opportunities for the Far East region in the changing world. The event, aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to the Russian Far East, will take place in a mixed format. Although the forum is about business and signing contracts, there will also be an exhibition. Russia’s first hydrogen-powered luxury car, Aurus, will be unveiled at the forum. the russian president Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to Vladivostok and must attend the event. Today (2), the Russian leader will hold a videoconference on the socio-economic development of the region, and tomorrow (3) he should deliver the speech at the FEO plenary session, with the remote presence of the leaders of Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Argentina, China, India and Thailand. The president of China, Xi Jinping, will also make a statement at the forum on Friday (3) in television format, as informed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev Participants at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 2, 2021

North Carolina state school shooting leaves 1 student dead

A student was killed following a shooting in a Winston-Salem School, North Carolina, city police chief Catrina Thimpson told a press conference on Wednesday. “A student was located with a gunshot wound. Rescuers began saving lives and the injured student was transported to the Wake Forest Baptist University Health Center, where he could not resist the injuries,” she said. The police chief added that the sniper fled the school after the incident and has not yet been detained by authorities, who are actively investigating the case. The perpetrator of the attack was possibly another student at the high school where the incident took place. The police spoke with the victim’s mother and promised that they would do everything possible to find the person responsible. This is already the second school in the state where there has been a shooting attack in the last three days. Some schools were closed in the district for several hours after the incident.