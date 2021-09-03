most expensive movie in Netflix history gets insane trailer

Result of more than US$ 200 million (approximately R$ 1 billion) invested, the most expensive movie in Netflix history it won official trailer and synopsis. Starred by Gal Gadot (‘Wonder Woman’), Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (‘Fast and furious’) and Ryan Reynolds (‘Deadpool’), ‘Red alert‘ has confirmed release for November 12th in the streaming service.

The preview (watch below) has a lot of humor and is full of insane action scenes. The official description of the production released by the platform says:

“When Interpol issues the red alert – a global search and arrest warrant for the world’s most wanted criminals – it’s time for FBI top investigator John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) to step in. The hunt will put him in the middle of a daring assault plan, forcing him to team up with scammer Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to capture the world’s most sought-after masterpiece thief, ‘The Bishop’ (Gal Gadot) . This grand adventure will take the trio around the globe, past dance floors, an isolated prison, through the jungle and, worst of all, constantly in each other’s company.”

The video shows well the “cat and mouse game” around the film, with the character from The Rock teaming up with a con artist played by Reynolds. The film’s plot, however, was being kept secret. Soon, the audience was taken by surprise when noticing that the character of Gadot, it seems, will be the main villain of the plot. It is noteworthy that the two criminals are rivals in the field – something that will yield the public plenty of action and laughter.

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (who worked with “The Rock” on ‘Skyscraper: Courage without Limit’), the most expensive film in streaming history features cast, in addition to the three protagonists, with Ritu Arya, Ivan Mbakop, Vincenzo Amato, Rafael Petardi and Chris Diamantopoulos.

‘Red Alert’ is promoted as the most expensive film on Netflix since it was officially announced in 2019. And the investment made by the platform is very heavy, according to information on the website Deadline. To get an idea, “The Rock” received US$ 22 million (R$ 115 million) to act in the film and also earns US$ 1 million (R$ 5 million) for each post promoting the production. The salary bonuses of the other actors were not disclosed.

