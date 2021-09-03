Muriaé confirms 10 cases of the Delta variant this Thursday

Municipal Health Secretary, Dr. Marcos Guarino in an interview with Rádio Muriaé

The deputy mayor and Municipal Health Secretary, Dr. Marcos Guarino informed this Thursday afternoon (02) the confirmation of 10 cases of the Delta variant in Muriaé.

The exams were sent for analysis to the State Department of Health in July and only this Thursday came the response via email. Information from the infected was not disclosed.

However, the secretary reported that no case of death with the Delta variant as a cause has been confirmed and that the number of hospitalizations continues to fall in the city.

For this reason, Guarino reinforced the use of masks, constant hand hygiene, avoiding agglomerations and not failing to be vaccinated.

Even with the confirmation of the variant, the trend is for the municipality to remain on the green wave and for a technical note to be issued by the State this Friday.

What is Delta and how it differs from other variants

Viruses mutate all the time, and most of these changes are not relevant. But there are changes that can make the disease more infectious or dangerous, and these are the mutations that tend to predominate.

Currently, there are thousands of variants of the covid-19 virus circulating around the world. In the case of Delta, or B.1.617.2, first identified in India in December 2020, the virus underwent genetic alterations that allowed it to be more transmissible.

In the UK, where the delta variant was reported to be dominant in June, the most common symptoms reported were headache, sore throat and runny nose. Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’sCollege London University, explains that young people infected with Delta can feel “like they have a bad cold”.

According to the researcher, classic symptoms of covid-19 are proving less common with this variant, such as loss of smell and taste, cough and fever, according to data recorded by patients in an application developed by his team.