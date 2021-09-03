Natal Airport will once again receive international TAP flights next month

Image: Natal airport





The Portuguese airline TAP Air Portugal confirmed this Wednesday morning, September 1st, the return of flights between Portugal and Rio Grande do Norte as of October, with three weekly flights to Natal International Airport.

The news was disclosed by the RN State Secretariat for Tourism (SETUR/RN), after receiving the news by telephone from the TAP Communication and Marketing manager, Adriano Araújo.

From the 8th to the 10th of September, the secretary of Tourism, Aninha Costa, and the president of the Potiguar Tourism Promotion Company (Emprotur), Bruno Reis, will have an agenda in São Paulo with the airlines and will meet on the 9th with the board of directors. TAP

“This is excellent news for everyone who travels to Rio Grande do Norte. Portugal is our main hub in Europe and the return of operations with TAP reaffirms the strengthening of the resumption of tourism, expanding our connectivity”, celebrates Aninha Costa.

SETUR/RN information



