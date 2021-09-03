Nathan Silva sees four teams in the fight for the Brazilian against Atltico

Nathan Silva analyzed Atltico’s moment at the Brazilian Nationals (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Incumbent and fundamental player of Atltico, defender Nathan Silva evaluated the dispute for the title of the Brazilian Championship. For the 24-year-old defender, there are four Galo competitors in the fight for the longed-for national cup. “I believe the table speaks a lot about the competitors. Flamengo, Palmeiras, Bragantino and Fortaleza, who are doing very well and we have to respect it. Our first round was very good, very balanced. If we keep it that way in the second round, we have a full chance of winning the big title,” he said.

After 18 rounds, the Atltico leads, with 39 points won. Next, the four competitors listed by Nathan Silva appear: Palmeiras (35), Fortaleza (33), Red Bull Bragantino (32) and Flamengo (31 in 16 matches).

But what’s the secret to staying on the edge until the end? “Down to the ground, with a lot of humility, work and dedication. We have a group that is very aware of what it is doing. I hope we can continue in this same footprint. We will do everything so that we can bring this title, which is very important to Atltico “, replied the defender.

Atltico returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship on the next 12th (Sunday). The team will face Fortaleza, from 4 pm, in Castelo, for the 20th round. The game of the 19th round, against Grmio, was postponed and still has no date set.