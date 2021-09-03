National CNG Committee born to fight fraud in the sector | Cars

Disclosure Natural Gas for Vehicles becomes a more affordable option in times of high prices for gasoline and ethanol

O CNG

(Natural Gas for Vehicles) returned to the fore after the rise in gasoline and ethanol prices. In order to increase the sector’s competitiveness, fight fraud and improve publicity about the fuel, the Brazilian Biogas Association (ABiogás) announces the creation of the National CNG Committee

.

According to ABiogás, the CNG

depends on many small and medium-sized businesses. At the National CNG Committee

, they will be represented by associations, including the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan), the Vehicle and Accessories Repair Industry Union (Sindirepa) and the National Organization of the Petroleum Industry (ONIP).

O National CNG Committee

will have the objective of defending agendas that are common to all companies involved in the industry. “On a daily basis, the commercial negotiation belongs to each one. But within the committee, we will assess what is common to all”, says Gabriel Kropsch, vice-president of ABiogás

According to the National CNG Committee

, all the accidents

that occur with gas vehicles are caused by conversions made by illegal companies

. One of the objectives will be to identify offenders to prevent further irregularities.

Adaptation

Disclosure Pay attention to your car’s engine compression ratio before converting

Despite the fuel economy, gasoline models do not deliver good performance when converted to CNG

. This is due to the low compression ratio, which usually improves on flex or ethanol powered models.

For good combustion of CNG, a compression ratio of at least 13:1 will be required. Gas-only cars have compression ratio

between 8:1 and 10:1, being insufficient for good combustion.

Roughly speaking, flex vehicles

or those powered by alcohol need more energy to change the fuel from a liquid to a gaseous state. Thus, when converted to CNG, the average working temperature is higher. Therefore, flex or ethanol models theoretically work better than gasoline if they are converted to CNG.

Cost benefit

Disclosure Cars with CNG can be up to 50% more economical than flex or gasoline-powered models

According to a study carried out by Comgás, vehicle owners with the installation of CNG

they even save, on average, 50% of the amount that another driver would spend on a flex model, for example. The percentage may vary depending on the region of the country, but it is evident that the installation of a natural gas vehicle kit is an interesting resource for those who want to save money.

The law says that all vehicles with gas kit

installed must undergo an annual inspection, although many owners do not pay the necessary attention to safety. It is necessary to look for a workshop that is both approved by Inmetro and registered by Denatran.

For the inspection, the owner must present the prior authorization from Detran (proving that his vehicle was able to receive the installation), a certificate of quality from the installer and an invoice for installation and components. It is worth remembering that when driving in the car carrying the documentation of the CNG

with expired validity, the owner may have his car’s annual license denied by Detran.