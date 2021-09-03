Negotiation of MEI debts were extended; how to split debts?

The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline for negotiation From MEI debts for a month. The Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI), which has debt, can carry out the regularization until the 30th of september. Debits that are outstanding in October will be sent to PGFN for enrollment in Dívida Ativa.

THE from october — and no more September — the Federal Revenue will start forwarding debts calculated in the Simplified Annual Statements of the Individual Microentrepreneur (DASN-Simei) for enrollment in Active Debt.

At this time, the debts of taxpayers who cumulatively fall under these conditions:

Have at least one debt related to 2016; and

Have not paid in installments in the year 2021.

If the person meets these conditions, and does not make the payment within the deadline, all debts calculated in DASN-Simei will be sent for registration in Active Debt of the Union (for the INSS tax), the State or the Municipality (for ICMS and ISS).

After registration, the debts will need to be paid or paid in installments with the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN), through the REGULARIZE service portal, or directly to the State and Municipality, for ICMS and ISS taxes.

In between other consequences of not paying off debts, are: no longer being insured by the INSS — losing social security rights —, being excluded from the Simples Nacional and Simei by the Federal Revenue, States and Municipalities, having difficulty obtaining financing and loans, among other consequences.

How to consult MEI debts?

Debits can be found at PGMEI (full version), on the Simples Nacional website. By means of a digital code or access code, just enter the option “Extract/Pending Consultation > Pending Consultation at Simei”.

The Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS) for the payment of debts can be generated either by the website or by the MEI application — available for Android or iOS cell phones.

How to split MEI debts?

To carry out the installment payment, the Individual Microentrepreneur must access the Installments – Individual Microentrepreneur, present on the Simples Nacional portal.

Debt installments can be made in up to 60 months, with a minimum monthly installment of R$50.

