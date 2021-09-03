Netflix movie with Marvel star receives 4-minute ovation in premiere

The Venice Film Festival has, in recent years, become a launching pad for Oscar films. Netflix’s The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange from the Marvel movies, looks set to enter the race.

The feature film screened on September 2 at the Italian festival and won four-minute standing applause from viewers of Jane Campion’s film.

While they were cheered, the director hugged Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man) in a group hug. Cumberbatch even removed his mask and bowed to the audience.

The Power of the Dog with Marvel Star

The Power of the Dog is based on the 1967 book by Thomas Savage and tells the story of a 1920s farmer in Montana, USA. Named Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch), he creates growing anger over his brother George (Jesse Plemons) marrying Rose (Kirsten Dunst).

According to Variety, the Spider-Man actress was the first to hit the red carpet in Venice, followed by Doctor Strange star and director Jane Campion.

The trio kicked off the movie tour, and Jane Campion said Netflix gave her the biggest budget she’s ever received to make a movie.

The Power of the Dog is slated to arrive Dec. 1 on Netflix.