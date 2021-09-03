New IRS auction has MacBook Pro and iPhone X at lower prices

The Internal Revenue Service began another of its auctions of seized or abandoned goods, with emphasis on MacBook Pro units starting at R$1,188. Auction 0817700/000006/2021 accepts proposals until 9:00 pm on September 6th.

The products available at auctions come from seizures made by the IRS, from people returning from an international trip with their purchase limit exceeded and not declaring certain objectives, to orders made illegally with buyers trying to deceive the agency and not pay taxes.

The lots are available for purchase by both individuals and companies. As they are being made available in an auction format, the price of the products can rise according to the interest of the public. All goods obtained using this method are also not guaranteed or guaranteed to function properly. Finally, products can only be picked up in person.

Best Opportunities

The auction, which originated at Viracopos airport, in Campinas, São Paulo, has some highlights among the goods that are available in it. Three 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 units are available in lots 105, 106, and 107, with starting bids of $1,188.

Composite batches of MacBook Pro 2020 in gray and space gray are also available, plus the Apple Watch versions SE 40mm and Series S 38mm are also available in batches 102, 102 and 103. The initial bid for these batches is R$1,485. Cell phones can also be found, for example in Lot 42, where an initial bid of R$800 can yield an iPhone X, a Sony WF-1000M3 headset and a Swatch Irony wristwatch.

To participate in the auction, you must be up to date with the Internal Revenue Service and have correctly filed your income tax return in the last two fiscal years.

Click here to check out all the steps needed to participate in the auction and here to find out how to obtain the Digital Certificate and access to the eCAC, also required for auctions.

Source: Federal Revenue