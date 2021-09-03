Newspaper: Real Madrid plans to sign Mbappé and Haaland in 2022; Pogba also matters

The signing that represented Real Madrid’s biggest dream could not be announced in this transfer window. Kylian Mbappé stayed at Paris Saint-Germain and the merengue goal was, at the very least, postponed. However, according to ‘Marca’, Madrid are already planning the transfer window for next season. And the dreams are even bigger.

The publication points out that Real remains confident in hiring Mbappé for 2022/23. The striker’s contract with PSG ends at the end of the 2021/22 season and, from January, he can sign a pre-contract with any other team. The expectation is that, this month, he will commit to the team in the Spanish capital.

Considering that Mbappé would arrive “for free”, without paying PSG compensation, Real Madrid are also thinking of hiring another young striker: Erling Haaland. Initial contacts have already been made with the Norwegian and the response would have been positive.

Another name in merengue planning is that of midfielder Paul Pogba. The Manchester United Frenchman is also entering his final year of contract and could arrive without payment of any fee for his transfer.