Newspaper reveals club’s plan to take Haaland and Mbappé and create new galactic attack

O Real Madrid failed to accomplish his main mission in the last transfer window: bringing Kylian Mbappé. However, the meringues have a plan for the next one and intend to form a galactic attacking duo.

According to the newspaper Brand, the Santiago Bernabéu club plans to sign a pre-contract with the Frenchman in January and, from then on, focus on hiring Erling Haaland.

According to the Spanish vehicle, the arrival of Mbappé and Haaland, named as the future of European football, would represent a great victory for Florentino Pérez and the attempt to transform the pair into ‘totems’, just as Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi were in Spain.

The first step would be considered easier. This is because Mbappé is linked to the Paris Saint-Germain until June 2022 and can sign a pre-agreement with Real on January 1st. The player’s willingness to head to Spain weighs in the decision.

The second is a little more complicated. To get Haaland out of Borussia Dortmund, the Spanish club will have to negotiate with Mino Raiola, the Norwegian’s manager.

On the German side, Real bets on the good communication and relationship they have with the Aurinegros for a hit next season.