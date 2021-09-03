Neymar jokes about Brazil’s game and says he’s in weight: “Shirt was G” – 03/09/2021

Neymar countered two criticisms in a single post on Instagram Stories at dawn today (3): about the poor performance of the Brazilian team in the 1-0 victory over Chile and also about supposedly being far from their best physical condition.

“Did we play well? No! We won? Yes! Brazil had never won seven consecutive World Cup qualifiers, a feat achieved against Chile.

Neymar’s post after Brazilian team victory Image: Reproduction/Stories

As for the physical factor, Neymar made an observation in the post: “Shirt was G, I’m already in my weight. Next game I’ll ask for M shirt”, he wrote, between laughing emojis, indicating that the images in which he seems to be “out of shape” could be the fault of the baggy shirt.

Neymar played the 100 minutes of the match between Chile and Brazil (90 plus ten in extra), but only managed one submission, plus two wrong shots. He accumulated other negative stats, such as three correct dribbles in eight attempts, 22% of passing errors and 28 ball losses according to official statistics.

The behavior of shirt 10 was also open to criticism in the match against Chile. In the final stretch of the game, he engaged in an intense discussion with defender Maripán and had to be removed by teammates and CBF employees.