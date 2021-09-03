no bet wins and prize goes to BRL 2.7 million

the draw of Quina contest 5648 was held this Thursday, September 2, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. See the result numbers: 05-13-31-41-42.

Winners of Quina contest 5648

No bet was able to match the result of Quina contest 5648 and the prize was R$2.7 million. In the other tracks, several bets partially marked the numbers.

The amounts of: R$ 5.1 thousand for four hits, R$ 110 for three hits and R$ 2.77 for two hits were distributed.

>> Results of all lotteries drawn here today

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5648 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5648.

next draw

The draw for Quina contest 5649 will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) this Friday, September 3rd. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.